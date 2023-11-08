Catholic World News

Christian faith growing in countries that persecute

November 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Christian faith is spreading in some of the countries where it faces the fiercest persecution, according to a new “Persecutors of the Year” report from International Christian Concern.

The report lists Iran, China, and Nigeria among the countries where Christians face the worst threats. In Iran, the report says, Christianity boasts “one of the fastest-growing churches in the world.” The same is true in Nigeria—“arguably the most dangerous place to be a Christian in the world today”—and China.

