Man posing as priest steals from Texas parishes

November 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston has warned that a man claiming to be a visiting priest from another state is attempting to steal from area parishes. In one case, “Father Martin” was given access to a parish rectory.

