Ban on school, parish lawsuits remains as attorneys for victims, Baltimore archdiocese continue bankruptcy talks

November 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Baltimore recently filed for bankruptcy.

A report issued earlier this year by Maryland’s attorney general found that over 600 minors were abused by 156 clergy and religious who worked in the archdiocese.

