Catholic World News

Maryland attorney general releases revised report on abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore

September 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Attorney General Anthony Brown has released a revised report on sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The revised report includes previously redacted names, though five names still remain redacted.

The attorney general’s original report, released in April, found that “over 600 children are known to have been abused by the 156 people included in this Report, but the number is likely far higher.”

The vast majority of first incidents of abuse took place between 1955 and 1989 and peaked in the late 1960s and 1970s, according to the archdiocese, which responded with a pastoral letter and FAQs.

At the time, the Archdiocese of Baltimore was marked by widespread priestly dissent from Catholic teaching on sexual morality, with 72 priests signing Father Charles Curran’s statement of dissent from Humanae Vitae within weeks of its publication in 1968.

