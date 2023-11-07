Catholic World News

Thousands attend weekday Mass in Muslim Dubai

November 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The city of Dubai is part of “an officially Muslim country, and conversions from Islam are technically a crime,” The Pillar notes in its report on a thriving parish there.

“The parish enjoys freedom of worship, but must be careful to avoid the appearance of proselytization. The parish church does not display crosses outside its walls, or any other symbols which might be seen as at odds with Muslim nation it inhabits.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!