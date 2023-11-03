Catholic World News

Palestinian leader urges Pope to support Gaza ceasefire

November 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke by telephone on November 2 with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The Vatican did not disclose details of the conversation, but the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Abbas had thanked the Pontiff for his public pleas for peace, and urged him to press for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Abbas also called for humanitarian support for the people of Gaza, including the delivery of food and medical supplies and the restoration of utilities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!