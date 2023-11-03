Catholic World News

Pope Francis discusses Synod and homosexuality in new interview

November 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with RAI, the Italian state television network, Pope Francis praised the Synod on synodality, discussed homosexuality, and confirmed plans to attend the UN climate summit in Abu Dhabi.

The Pontiff also praised Pope Benedict XVI’s efforts to address clerical sexual abuse.

“I believe that we have arrived precisely at that exercise of synodality that St. Paul VI wanted at the end of the [Second Vatican] Council because he realized that the Western Church had lost the synodal dimension that the Eastern Church has instead,” Pope Francis said.

“It’s true that today it’s a bit fashionable to talk about [homosexuality],” he said. “The Church receives everyone. Another thing is when there are organizations that want to enter. The principle is this: The Church receives all those who can be baptized. Organizations cannot be baptized. People can.”

