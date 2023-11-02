Catholic World News

Pope confirms plan to attend UN climate summit

November 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has confirmed his plan to travel to Dubai to participate in the UN climate-change summit, COP28.

“Yes, I will go,” the Pope said during an Italian television interview. He said that the timing of the trip would be between December 1 and 3. The Vatican has not yet announced a schedule for the papal voyage.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!