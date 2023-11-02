Catholic World News

Holiness is a gift and a journey, Pope says on All Saints Day

November 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On November 1, the Solemnity of All Saints, Pope Francis delivered an Angelus address in which he emphasized that holiness is a gift and a journey.

“Holiness is a gift from God which we have received with Baptism: if we let it grow, it can completely change our life,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

“But every gift, however, must be accepted, and it carries with it the responsibility of a response,” he continued. “This is how we come to the second point –holiness is also a journey, a journey to be made together, helping each other, united with those excellent companions who are the Saints.”

“May Mary, Queen of all Saints, make us feel the joy of the gift received and increase in us the desire for the eternal destination,” he concluded.

