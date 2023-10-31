Catholic World News

Bishop urges Catholics to stick to church funerals amid rise of ‘direct cremations’

October 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury (England) has published a pastoral letter, “At the Hour of Our Death.”

“Sadly, we are now seeing funerals being promoted commercially at which no one is to be present, and no prayer is to be offered,” he wrote. “‘No fuss’ funerals seem devised to prevent participation by family, friend or community. The recent secularization and even trivialization of funerals may have led people to abandon the thought of having a funeral, as they see no purpose. We must surely be concerned for the human impact of these developments and recognize the loss of the Christian vision of what should mark our passing from this world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!