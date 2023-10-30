Catholic World News

Another priest kidnapped in Nigeria

October 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: A priest was abducted from his parish in northeastern Nigeria on October 29, as the rash of kidnappings of Catholic clerics continues.

Father Thaddeus Tarhembe was taken captive early on Sunday morning when a gang invaded his rectory.

Police in the Taraba state, where the latest kidnapping occurred, announced last month that they had arrested 20 members of a gang devoted to the kidnapping “industry.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!