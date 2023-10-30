Catholic World News

Renewed papal prayer for victims of hurricane in Mexico

October 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “I am near to the population in the area of Acapulco, in Mexico, hit by a very powerful hurricane,” Pope Francis said on October 29.

“I am praying for the victims, for their families and for those who have sustained serious harm,” he continued. “May the Virgin of Guadalupe sustain her children in this hardship.”

Two days earlier, the Pontiff had sent a telegram of condolence to the archbishop of Acapulco.

