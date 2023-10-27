Catholic World News

Papal prayers for Mexican hurricane victims

October 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a telegram of support to Archbishop Leopoldo Gonzalez of Acapulco, promising his “fervent prayers” for the victims of a devastating hurricane there.

