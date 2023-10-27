Catholic World News

Jerusalem Patriarch predicts Gaza Christians will emigrate

October 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “On a human level, I think the desire to leave will be very strong,” Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, said in an interview with an Italian broadcaster. “Many houses have been destroyed, so in practical terms it won’t be easy” [to stay in Gaza].

