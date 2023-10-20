Catholic World News

Statistician: North Dakota is most religious state; Alaska, least religious

October 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Ryan Burge, a professor at Eastern Illinois University (and a statistician) has analyzed the most and least religious states in 2022, comparing the data to 2008, when the percentage of “nones” was far less.

