Mexican diocese building shrine to Cristero martyrs

October 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Durango, Mexico, is building a shrine to honor the martyrs of the Cristero war. Built at the location where the martyrs died, the shrine is scheduled for completion in 2026.

