Nigerian nuns released by kidnappers

October 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Three Nigerian nuns who were kidnapped on October 5 have been released, along with a seminarian and driver who were accompanying them.

Siters Rosemary Ejiowokeoghere Osiowhemu, Josephine Mary Chinyekwuo, and Maria Ngozi Okoye were stopped on the road and seized by armed men. Their abduction was one of the many recent episodes as a “kidnapping industry” flourishes in Nigeria.

