Wichita bishop issues pastoral letter on liturgical music

October 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “To exhibit the uniqueness and beauty of sacred music, we should hold fast to our tradition and give pride of place to the Church’s preferred musical instruments, which are the human voice and the organ, and to musical repertories of Gregorian chant and sacred polyphony,” Bishop Carl Kemme of Wichita wrote in a recent pastoral letter.

