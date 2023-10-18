Catholic World News

Ethiopian bishops lament continued violence

October 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: “Many have suffered physical injury and psychological crisis,” the bishops of Ethiopia said in a statement on continued civil conflict there. “Many have been displaced, generational wealth and property have been destroyed. Because of this, sadness has knocked on every house. It is still knocking today.”

The African nation of 114 million (map) is 60% Christian (41% Orthodox, 16% Protestant), 34% Muslim, and 5% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!