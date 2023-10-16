Catholic World News

Jerusalem Patriarch offers to replace hostages

October 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin-rite Patriarch of Jerusalem has volunteered to take the place of children who are hostages in Gaza.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzabella said that he would anything possible to secure the release of the children captured in Hamas raids last week. “Anything,” he said, that would “bring those children home.”

