World hunger caused by injustices, Pope says in World Food Day message

October 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In message for World Food Day, Pope Francis has said that “the condition of hunger and malnutrition that seriously wounds so many human beings is the result of an iniquitous accumulation of injustices and inequalities that leaves many stranded in the gutter of life and allows a few to settle in a state of ostentation and opulence.”

In his message—sent to Qu Dongyu, the head of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization—the Pope applauded the theme of this year’s UN observance: “Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind.” He said: “Huge financial resources and innovative technologies that could be used to make water a source of life and progress for all are being diverted to arms production and trade.”

