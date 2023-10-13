Catholic World News

Confidential Synod documents posted to unsecured server

October 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Confidential records from the Vatican’s October synod on synodality have been posted to an unsecured cloud server in the days since the synodal assembly began this month, with new records added as recently as [October 12],” The Pillar reported.

