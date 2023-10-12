Catholic World News

Fire damages papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo

October 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A fire of unknown origin caused serious damage to the apostolic palace at Castel Gandolfo, formerly the papal summer residence.

The fire reportedly caused extensive damage to the rooms where Popes Paul VI, John Paul II and Benedict XVI lived during their summer stays at Castel Gandolfo, destroying some of the valuable paintings and tapestries on the walls.

The apostolic palace sits on the shore of Lake Albano, about 18 miles southeast of Rome. Breaking the pattern set by his predecessors, Pope Francis has chosen not to spend summer weeks there, and in 2016 the apostolic palace was transformed into a museum.

