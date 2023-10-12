Catholic World News

Holy See condemns violence in Democratic Republic of Congo

October 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, Msgr. John Putzer, a Vatican diplomat, decried continued violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (map).

The Holy See “remains deeply concerned about the alarming human rights situation in the DRC” and “condemns all acts of violence, especially those which result in the loss of life or in sexual assault,” he said.

