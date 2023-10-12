Catholic World News

Despite prejudices, many Catholics helped rescue Jews in Nazi-occupied Italy

October 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Research on assistance to Jews in Italy during World War II was presented at a conference in Rome, “New Documents from the Pontificate of Pope Pius XII and their Meaning for Jewish-Christian Relations.”

During the conference, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, defended Pope Pius XII’s wartime record.

