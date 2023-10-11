Catholic World News

At conference in Rome, Cardinal Parolin defends Pius XII’s wartime record

October 11, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Gregorian University is hosting a three-day conference, “New Documents from the Pontificate of Pope Pius XII and their Meaning for Jewish-Christian Relations.” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, spoke out in the Pontiff’s defense.

Vatican News, operated by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communications, also published a defense of Pius XII by German historian Michael Hesemann.

Crux reported that “despite Parolin’s firm defense of Pius XII, historians in attendance, including Vatican archivists, painted a slightly more nuanced picture, referencing newly found documents they said helped explain Pius XII’s fears in regards to speaking out coupled with the Vatican’s tradition of diplomatic neutrality, but which also revealed anti-Jewish prejudices within the Holy See which, the scholars said, helped inform Pius XII’s decisions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!