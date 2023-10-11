Catholic World News

Pope Francis calls Gaza priest as Israel announces blockade

October 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gabriel Romanelli is stranded in Bethlehem and separated from Gaza’s sole parish. The priest said that Pope Francis shared “his closeness and prayers for the entire Church community of Gaza and all the parishioners and inhabitants.”

