Catholic World News

Indigenous Catholics should ‘have a seat at the table’ in the Church, say two bishops

October 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Martin, SM, of Wellington (New Zealand) and Bishop Chad Zielinski of New Ulm (MN) offered comments for the article; the latter is chairman of the US bishops’ Subcommittee on Native American Affairs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!