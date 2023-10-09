Catholic World News

Papal message calls for inclusive, caring economy

October 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On October 6, Pope Francis sent a message to the Economy of Francesco, which held its fourth meeting in Assisi from October 6 to 8.

The Economy of Francesco is an organization of young economists and entrepreneurs who seek to foster a Catholic vision of economic life.

