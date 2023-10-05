Catholic World News

Vandalism at Maine church causes ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars’ in damage

October 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A 47-year-old man is under arrest for causing “hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage” to a parish church in Madawaska, a small town of 3,700 in Maine, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 275 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

