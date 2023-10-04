Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen fears ‘plan of manipulation’ at Synod

October 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen warned of “a whole plan of manipulation” of the Synod on Synodality, in a September letter that became public this week.

The cardinal asked prelates who are attending the Synod to seek a change in procedures, to guard against what he saw as a plan by organizers to control the discussion. He urged particular caution about efforts to include “people who opt for a sexual morality different from that of the Catholic tradition.”

