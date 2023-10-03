Catholic World News

Papal telegram to Iraqi Christian community after tragic wedding fire

October 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: 119 people were killed in the Qaraqosh wedding fire on September 26.

“His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to learn of the devastating effects of the fire in Qaraqosh, and he sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to everyone affected by this tragedy,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, said in a telegram.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!