Suspects arrested in death of Nigerian seminarian

October 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Nigeria have arrested eight men in connection the death of Stephen Na’aman, a seminarian who was burned to death in the state of Kaduna on September 7.

Police say that the suspects had attacked the parish where Na’aman was living, planning to kidnap two priests. When their attack was thwarted, they set fire to the rectory, causing the seminarian’s death.

