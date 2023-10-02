Catholic World News

Apostolic exhortation on St. Thérèse of Lisieux to be published on October 15

October 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said on October 1 that an apostolic exhortation on St. Thérèse of Lisieux will be published on October 15.

“Today is the feast of Saint Thérèse of the Child Jesus, the Little Flower, the saint of confidence, the saint of confidence in ourselves,” Pope Francis said on October 1. “This coming 15 October, an apostolic exhortation on her message will be published. Let us pray to Saint Thérèse and to Our Lady: may Saint Thérèse help us have confidence and to work for the missions.”

In June, Pope Francis announced that he planned to write a document on St. Thérèse in 2023, the year of the 150th anniversary of her birth and the 100th anniversary of her beatification.

