Papal appeal for humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh

October 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “In these days, I am following the tragic situation of the displaced people in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Pope Francis said on October 1, in reference to the flight of tens of thousands of Armenian Christians from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for Armenia following a military offensive by predominantly Muslim Azerbaijan.

“I renew my appeal for dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and hope that talks between the parties, with the support of the international community, might foster a lasting agreement to bring the humanitarian crisis to an end,” Pope Francis added.

