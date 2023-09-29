Catholic World News

Azerbaijan’s current actions evoke the Armenian Genocide, bishop warns

September 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 66,000 Armenian Christians have fled Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for Armenia following a military offensive by predominantly Muslim Azerbaijan.

“History is repeating itself,” Bishop Mikael Mouradian of the California-based Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg warned, as he said that reports of the torture of civilians recall the Armenian Genocide.

“The so-called superpowers and democratic governments are doing nothing,” he added. “Yes, they are deploring the situation, but concretely, no one is helping on the ground. I don’t know what to say.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!