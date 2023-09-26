Catholic Culture Dedication
Thousands of Armenian Christians flee homes: ‘mass exodus has begun,’ expert says

September 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Armenian Christians are fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia following a military offensive by Azerbaijan, a predominantly Muslim nation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

