Catholic delegation from Jordan meets with Pope

September 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on Jordan Times

CWN Editor's Note: The meeting between Pope Francis and the delegation from the Catholic Centre for Studies and Media in Jordan took place in St. Peter’s Square following the Pontiff’s September 27 general audience.

