Portuguese premier meets with Pontiff

September 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on September 28 with Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Luis Santos da Costa.

A brief Vatican statement indicated that the conversation focused on Church-state relations, with particular reference to the papal visit to Portugal for World Youth Day in 2023. The discussions also touched on the war in Ukraine and the issue of migration.

