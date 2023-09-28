Catholic World News

Stolen tabernacle returned to California church, with Blessed Sacrament missing

September 28, 2023

KMPH-TV

CWN Editor's Note: The tabernacle was recently stolen from St. Rita Catholic Indian Mission, a church in the Diocese of Fresno. The thief returned the tabernacle, with the Blessed Sacrament missing, to another church, with a note that the tabernacle belonged in St. Rita’s.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 275 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020.

