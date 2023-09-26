Catholic World News

Pope’s new environmental document to be called Laudate Deum

September 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: During a meeting with rectors of Latin American universities, Pope Francis announced that the title of his forthcoming apostolic exhortation on the environment will be Laudate Deum [Praise God].

Laudate Deum, an update of the Pontiff’s 2015 encyclical Laudato si’, will be released on October 4.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!