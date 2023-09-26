Catholic World News

President Biden issues Yom Kippur message

September 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on White House

CWN Editor's Note: “The blessing of Yom Kippur is that it is not just a day of reflection, repentance, and reverence – but a day of transformation, forgiveness, and hope. God invites us to write a new chapter in the story of our lives, and in the life of our nation,” President Joe Biden said in a message for the Yom Kippur.

“As the High Holidays conclude, let us all summon the courage to make the changes required to bridge the gap between the world we see and the world we seek,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!