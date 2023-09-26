Catholic World News

Some Catholic schools distance themselves from Diocese of Cleveland’s sexuality policy

September 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on Cleveland Plain Dealer

CWN Editor's Note: Administrators at some Cleveland Catholic schools operated by religious orders are distancing themselves from the Diocese of Cleveland’s policy on sexuality, gender, and identity, which seeks to apply Catholic teaching in diocesan school settings.

“We act in solidarity with all those who are marginalized,” according to a statement from St. Joseph’s Academy, which is run by the Congregation of Saint Joseph. “We are committed to doing the work needed to be allies and to help LGBTQ+ individuals find welcome in our Church, communities and in our world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!