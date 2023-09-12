Catholic World News

Cleveland diocese issues sexuality, gender, and identity policy

September 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Cleveland has issued a Parish and School Policy on Issues of Sexuality and Gender Identity, accompanied by a letter from Bishop Edward Malesic.

“Since questions of sex, sexuality, and gender identity have become increasingly prevalent in our society, it is our hope that the policy will help to ensure these matters are addressed in a consistent and authentically Catholic manner across our diocesan institutions and diocesan Catholic schools, and that those we serve will have a clear understanding about expectations and accommodations related to those matters,” the diocese stated.

LGBT activists in Cleveland criticized the policy.

