Catholic World News

Overwhelmingly Anglican Isle of Man gets 1st Catholic cathedral

September 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has designated a church on the Isle of Man as co-cathedral for the Archdiocese of Liverpool.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!