Argentine bishops object to government accord with ‘sex workers’

September 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Argentina have urged the country’s government to reconsider an agreement between a government agency and an association of ‘sex workers.’

The agreement, providing for research on the methods of ‘sex workers,’ violates the country’s commitment to the abolition of prostitution, the bishops observed.

