Catholic World News

European court rules that Greek Orthodox prelate’s comments about homosexuals are not protected free expression

September 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: In the case Lenis v. Greece, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that a Greek Orthodox bishop’s comments on homosexuals are not protected by Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees freedom of expression.

Metropolitan Amvrosios (Ambrose) Lenis of Kalavryta, who once served as chief secretary of the Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church, wrote a 2015 blog post on homosexuals entitled “The Scum of Society Have Reared Their Heads! Let’s Be Honest! Spit on Them.” In 2019, he was sentenced to seven months in prison for his remarks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!