Catholic World News

Russian invasion aims for ‘elimination of the Ukrainian Catholic Church,’ archbishop warns

September 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Borys Gudziak, the Ukrainian Catholic archbishop of Philadelphia, told the Jesuit journal America that the “Russian invasion is the elimination of the Ukrainian Catholic Church. That happened in the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, and it’s happening now.”

“Our Catholic communion means the world to us, and the Holy Father is a representative of that communion,” he said. “It is also the reason why, when there’s ambiguity in a time of great suffering, that people in Ukraine are knocked off balance. It’s not a theoretical question: People are being killed, people are dying, and they’re dying because of an imperialist ideology.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!