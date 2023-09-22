Catholic World News

Kidnapped Nigerian priest regains freedom

September 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marcellinus Okide, who was kidnapped on September 17 as he returned to his parish in Enugu State, has been released, according to local media reports.

