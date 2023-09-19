Catholic World News

Priest kidnapped in southeast Nigeria

September 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Gunmen abducted Father Marcellinus Obioma Okide and three others in Enugu State as he returned to his parish (map).

“Southeastern Nigeria has seen a rise in commercial kidnapping in recent years,” reported Father Justine John Dyikuk, a Nigerian priest. “Violence in the region is also fueled by the Biafra separatist movement, a group which has pushed to see the area become an independent republic.”

